Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of March 13-17

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Pipe repairs/installation – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 6 (Irish Road) at Route 737 (Mountain Vista Road) in the eastbound lanes, Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 751 (Brownsville Road) at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), with flaggers, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Soil borings – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 854 (Carrsbrook Drive) and Route 1670 (Ashwood Boulevard) in the northbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 824 (Patterson Mill Lane) and the off-ramp from Interstate 64 at Exit 107 (Crozet) in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) and the Nelson County line, in the westbound lanes, with flaggers, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching operation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Manhole cover repair. Expect left lane and left shoulder closure at Route 631 (Rio Road West) in the southbound lanes, Thursday and Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic sensor install. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect a total road closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 631 (Rio Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Bridge inspection work. Expect lane and shoulder closures between U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) and U.S. 15 (Orange Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes near the train tracks that run under U.S. 15, Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 647 (Algonquin Trail) in the northbound and eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Virginia Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 658 (Mount Pony Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect all eastbound and westbound lanes closed at Route 661 (Blackjack Road), daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 602 (Rogues Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect shoulder closures at Route 670 (Old Auburn Road) in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removal operations. Expect left lane and left shoulder closures between Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) and Route 635 (Cannery Lane) in the southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

(UPDATE) U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 625 (Goose Pond Road) and Route 622 (Celt Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Pothole patching. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Shoulder repairs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1070 (Pinewood Drive) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 790 (Shorewood Drive) and Route 1070 (Pinewood Drive) cul-de-sac in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Madison County

Route 630 (Thoroughfare Road) – Pipe replacement. Expect total lane closures between Route 631 (Leon Road) and Route 632 (Beahm Town Road), daily. Drivers should follow detour signs.

Orange County

(UPDATE) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and the Spotsylvania County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between the Culpeper County line and Route 20 (Constitution Highway), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.