Culpeper District Weekly Traffic Alert: Schedule for week of April 3-7

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) and Route 1146 (Hunters Way) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). New roundabout. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes. Speed limit is reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) between Route 172 (Little Rock Lane) and Route 692 (Plank Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 803 (Goodloe Lane), in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at mile marker 117 in the eastbound lanes.

S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) at the ramp to U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the northbound lanes.

S. 250 (U.S. 250/U.S. 29) at the U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) off ramp in the westbound lanes.

U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) at the ramp from U.S. 29 (U.S. 29/U.S. 250) in the eastbound lanes.

(NEW) Street sweeping operation – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and the Charlottesville line, in the eastbound lanes, 4 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1421 (Elk Drive) in the northbound lanes, 10 a.m. to noon.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 743 (Earlysville Road), in the northbound lanes, 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road) between Route 8 (Melbourne Road) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound lanes, 4 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive) between Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, 5 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Route 1117 (State Farm Boulevard) between Route 1140 (South Pantops Drive) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) in the eastbound lanes, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Route 1140 (Peter Jefferson Parkway) between U.S.S 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1116 (Riverbend Drive), in the northbound lanes, 6 a.m. to noon.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning and brush removal. Expect mobile right and left shoulder closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree removal operations. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 143 and mile marker 148 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect lane closures between Route 804 (Thackers Lane) and Route 633 (Cove Garden Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Traffic sensor installation. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 1722 (Worth Crossing) and Route 1515 (Airport Acres Road) in the northbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Super load. Expect lane closures with a mobile work zone between U.S. 29 (29 Bypass Expressway) and Route 1001 (Ridge Lane), Lovingston, in the southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Germanna Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane closures with flaggers between Route 611 (Raccoon Fort Road) and Route 652 (Mitchell Road) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Other construction. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 632 (Dutch Hollow Road) – Paving operations. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 685 (Chestnut fort Road) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 770 (Laurel Valley Place) – Culvert repairs. Expect total road closure between Route 638 (Cherry Hill Road) to the dead end of Route 770 (Laurel Valley Place) from Wednesday at 5 p.m. to Thursday at 5 a.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile, alternating lanes closures between mile marker 16 and mile marker 33 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 29 and mile marker 32 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, Exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Route 631 (Dogwood Drive) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure at Route 613 (Bybees Church Road), daily. Expected completion date is May 1, 2023.

Greene County

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) — Road reconstruction. Both shoulders are closed between Route 680 (Pinewood Court) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) in the eastbound and westbound lanes while crews work behind barrels. Traffic is diverted onto the newly constructed eastbound lanes while crews reconstruct the westbound lanes. Drivers should use caution through the work zone and stay alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the roadway daily. Expected completion in summer 2023.

Louisa County

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Tree trimming operations. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 208 (New Bridge Road) and the Spotsylvania County line, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.