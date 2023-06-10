Culpeper District Weekly Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of June 12-16

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 100 and mile marker 102, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Route 182 (Royal Orchard Drive), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and the dead end, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Free Union Road), between Route 653 (Old Free Union Road) and Route 676 (Garth Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 604 (Buffalo River Road), between Route 1540 (Lexington Lane) and the Greene County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 626 (James River Road), between Route 602 (Howardsville Turnpike) and the Nelson County line, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 649 (Proffit Road), between Route 20 (Stony Point Road) and Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road), in the northbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 678 (Decca Lane), between Route 614 (Garth Road) and Route 676 (Owensville Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 729 (North Milton Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 1120 (Milton Hills Drive), in the northbound lanes, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive), between Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive) and Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, at mile marker 119, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, at mile marker 120, in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between Exit ramp 120 (5thStreet/Charlottesville) and Route 631 (5th Street), in the eastbound lanes)

Bridge deck repairs – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers in the follow areas.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 120 and mile marker 122, in the westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 729 (North Milton Road), between Route 732 (Milton Road) and U.S. 250 (Richmond Road), in the northbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 129 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 114, in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Curb and gutter repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures Monday through Friday in the following areas:

S. 29 (Monacan Trail), between Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) and U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), in the northbound lanes, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

S. 29 (Monacan trail), between Route 745 (Poorhouse Road) and U.S. 29 (Fontaine Avenue Extended), in the southbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Brush removal – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 107 and mile marker 121, in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, between overpass with Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and overpass with U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the westbound lanes.

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Seminole Trail), between Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 1411 (Inglewood Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Bridge maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures, nightly, between marker 109 and mile marker 111 in the eastbound lanes and westbound lanes, nightly, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect shoulder closures with a mobile work zone between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) – Mowing operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Line painting and paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 692 (Plank Road) and the Nelson County line in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Other maintenance. Expect alternating lane closures at Route 6 (Irish Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Valley Street) – Tree trimming operations. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 795 (Hardware Street) and Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 600 (Watts Passage) – Bridge repairs. Expect all lanes closed to through traffic at Route 700 (Watts Farm Road), daily. Project completion expected Nov. 20, 2023.

(NEW) Route 692 (Plank Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect total road closure between Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) and Route 635 (Craigs Store Road) at the Mechum River bridge. Drivers should follow posted detour. Project completion date: June 27, 2023.

City of Charlottesville

Soil borings – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (Emmet Street), between Route 3416 (Angus Road) and Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

S. 250 (250 Bypass), between Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and the ramp from U.S. 29 (Emmet Street), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 3439 (Hydraulic Road), between Route 3431 (Brandywine Drive) and U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), in the northbound and southbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Culpeper County

New roadway construction – Expect road closures and detours with flaggers for a new roundabout, in the following areas:

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed at North Blue Ridge Avenue. Follow detour signs around the intersection. Project completion date: August 31, 2023.

S. 522 (West Evans Street), closed between North Blue Ridge Avenue and Aspen Street, in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 685 (Fleetwood Heights Road) and Route 1022 (Brenridge Drive) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fauquier County

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas.

Route 609 (Courthouse Road), between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 612 (Brent Town Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 709 (Belvoir Road), between Route 750 (Harrison Road) and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures between mile marker 27 and mile marker 28 in the eastbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Expect shoulder closures between mile marker 33 and mile marker 35, in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect alternating and right lane closures between mile marker 32 and mile marker 29 in the westbound lanes, nightly, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. During right lane closures, exit 31 (The Plains/Old Tavern) will be closed.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closures between mile marker 15 and mile marker 30 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 661 (Botha Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect road closure between Route 660 (Saint Paul’s Road) and Route 663 (Covington’s Corner Road). Project completion date: July 14, 2023.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the following areas:

S. 15 (James Madison Highway), between Route 649 (Central Plains Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 6 (West River Road), between Route 611 (Paynes Landing Road) and Route 646 (Hardware Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 603 (Tabscott Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Expect the roadway to be closed between Route 601 (Venable Road) and Route 646 (Duval Road) for the duration of the project. Expected completion date, June 15, 2023.

Greene County

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations. Expect mobile work zone with lane and shoulder closures between the Albemarle County line and the Madison County line, Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) / U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) Intersection Improvements – Expect milling, paving, striping, median separator, and grassing on U.S. 29 and U.S. 33 between U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) and Route 680 (Pinewood Court) in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Please use extra caution through the work zone, daily, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and nightly on U.S. 29.

Route 638 (Turkey Ridge Road) – Bridge replacement. Road will be closed between Route 634 (Bull Yearling Road) and Route 637 (South River Road). Project completion date, December 15, 2023.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect delays between mile marker 157 and 163. State police will assist contract crews with a slow roll closure at Route 619 (New Line Road) as they pull cable across all four lanes of Interstate 64. Please be alert for message boards and use caution Sunday, June 18, 6 a.m. to 9: 30 a.m.

(UPDATE) Tree removal operations – Expect lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the following areas:

Interstate 64 at Exit 136 (Gordonsville/Palmyra), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Interstate 64 at Exit 143 (Louisa/Ferncliff), in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Shoulder repairs – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 137, in the eastbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22 (Mineral Avenue), between Route 208 (East First Street) and U.S.33 (Jefferson Highway), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Line painting – Expect mobile alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., in the following areas:

S. 250 (Three Notch Road) between Route 607 (Bybee Road) and Route 696 (Mallory Road) in the eastbound lanes.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) between Route 708 (Blue Ridge Drive) and Route 795 (Zion Park Road) in the eastbound lanes.

Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) between Route 22 (Davis Highway) and Route 624 (Mount Pleasant Church Road) in the northbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the following areas: