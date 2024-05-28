Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Craig County three-vehicle crash on Sunday claims life of Virginia woman
Public Safety, Virginia

Craig County three-vehicle crash on Sunday claims life of Virginia woman

Crystal Graham
Published date:
crime scene tape
(© Rex Wholster – stock.adobe.com)

A three-vehicle crash in Craig County on Sunday killed a New Castle woman.

Sherrie Joann Robertson, 55, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Route 311, one mile north of Route 692.

According to VSP, Robertson’s Kia was traveling north on Route 311 when the driver struck a Buick, stopped in the roadway making a left turn, in the rear.

Both vehicles ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a Silverado which was parked and unoccupied.

The driver of the Buick, a 28-year-old female, and her passenger, a 39-year-old male, were injured. There were also two juveniles in the vehicle, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.

All the occupants of the Buick were transported to a Roanoke hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Albemarle County man arrested after allegedly groping boy in McIntire Park
2 Update: McGaheysville 23-year-old man arrested in Waynesboro shooting
3 Preview: Virginia, the #12 national seed, hosts Penn, Mississippi State and St. John’s
4 UVA’s Carla Williams, Tony Bennett decline to comment on Bennett’s contract status
5 After tumultuous offseason, Natural Bridge Zoo to reopen under new ownership

Latest News

robert f. kennedy jr.
Politics, US & World

RFK Jr. on Charlottesville removal of Confederate statues: ‘I wouldn’t have done that’

Chris Graham
swimming
Sports

UVA Swimming: Todd DeSorbo hires Gary Taylor to coaching staff

Chris Graham

Todd DeSorbo announced on Tuesday the addition of one of his former colleagues at NC State, Gary Taylor, to his staff at UVA.

student in hallway
Health, Politics, Virginia

Mental health supports in public schools may be strengthened due to overwhelming need

Crystal Graham

The availability of mental health providers in public schools may be boosted, thanks to legislation proposed in part by U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

dog holding water or food bowl
Local

Organization to distribute food, supplies to pet owners in need on Saturday

Crystal Graham
Misty Copeland Monticello
Arts & Media, Local

Monticello: Naturalization ceremony on July 4 to feature Misty Copeland as speaker

Crystal Graham
woman fly fishing
Arts & Media, Virginia

Fly fishing camp offered in Virginia this summer for girls ages 12-18

Crystal Graham
bob good
Politics, US & World

Trump endorses John McGuire over Bob Good in Fifth District Republican primary

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status