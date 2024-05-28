Craig County three-vehicle crash on Sunday claims life of Virginia woman

A three-vehicle crash in Craig County on Sunday killed a New Castle woman.

Sherrie Joann Robertson, 55, died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 5 p.m. on Route 311, one mile north of Route 692.

According to VSP, Robertson’s Kia was traveling north on Route 311 when the driver struck a Buick, stopped in the roadway making a left turn, in the rear.

Both vehicles ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a Silverado which was parked and unoccupied.

The driver of the Buick, a 28-year-old female, and her passenger, a 39-year-old male, were injured. There were also two juveniles in the vehicle, a 3-year-old boy and a 2-year-old boy.

All the occupants of the Buick were transported to a Roanoke hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.