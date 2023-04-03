Community health improvement plan under way in Blue Ridge Health District

A community health assessment by the Blue Ridge Health District, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Health is being put into action as part of a Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP.

The MAPP2Health results were published in September for Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa and Nelson counties as well as the City of Charlottesville.

This week, CHIP launches a three-year process to unite agencies and organizations to make change in everything from transportation to mental and behavioral health. Community partners have begun collaborating in work groups – setting objects and identifying conveners – to achieve the group’s goals by the end of 2025.

“Sentara is financially committed to the CHIP process to ensure the successful continuation of this important community health initiative,” said Kimberly Skelly, President and Executive Director, Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, in a newsletter sent out by the BRHD.

Digital access and literacy – This work group is still forming, with organizations like Albemarle's Broadband Accessibility and Affordability Office, Jefferson Madison Regional Library, [email protected], JABA and the Louisa Commission on Aging exploring how to get broadband, hardware, software, digital navigators or online support to all residents – particularly its rural, older, and non-native speakers. Mental health and behavioral health – Virginia has long been impacted by historic underfunding and a behavioral health workforce shortage. No organization knows this more than the Community Mental Health and Wellness Coalition, the lead convener of the CHIP's Mental Health Workgroup. Partners include leadership from both health systems, behavioral health organizations, criminal justice organizations, and other groups. The workgroup had a planning session to identify priorities and next steps for tackling the CHIP's goals – like increasing access to care, and promoting policies, systems, and environments that improve behavioral health and wellness.

BRHD has led the MAPP2Health CHA/CHIP process since 2009, in partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and UVA Health. The CHA/CHIP Program Officer is currently housed at Blue Ridge Health District, co-funded by BRHD and soon Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital through the support of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation.

For more information on CHIP, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/chip/