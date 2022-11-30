Christian Pulisic guts USA past Iran, 1-0: USMNT advances to World Cup knockout round

The youthful pups have done it. This young United States men’s national team has completed its first goal at the 2022 World Cup, advancing from Group B, defeating Iran 1-0 in a must-win game on Tuesday.

After two draws to start the tournament against Wales and England, neither bad results, the Americans were left with no choice but to be victorious if they wanted to stay alive and not quickly board a flight back.

The hero was Christian Pulisic, the team’s most recognizable player, scoring in the first half with a finish from close on a ball from Sergino Dest. Weston McKennie had played a ball over the top to Dest who headed it right in front of goal, allowing Pulisic to slide it home.

But it wasn’t all good news for the U.S. as on that play Pulisic was injured to the point where he left the stadium and was taken to the hospital. He has a pelvic injury, but he posted on social media that he would be ready for Saturday.

“#USMNT forward Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a pelvic contusion and his status is day-to-day,” the team posted on Twitter after the game.

The victory was the biggest in Gregg Berhalter’s tenure, surpassing trophy-winning victories over Mexico in the Gold Cup and Nations League as this puts the red, white and blue among the top 16 teams in the world.

Next up, the Americans face Group A winners the Netherlands on Saturday at 10 a.m. A legendary national team, the Dutch have looked solid so far, but they are far from the powerhouse of past editions of the tournament. The last time the U.S. faced the Netherlands, the U.S. won 4-3 in Amsterdam in a friendly in 2015.