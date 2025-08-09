A Chesapeake man will spend two decades in prison after selling fentanyl pills to high-school students that led to one teen’s death.

Izayah Dural, 23, sold two counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to the teen on June 2, 2024, who used a portion of one of the pills, overdosed and died of acute fentanyl toxicity, according to court records. The teen was not named.

On June 11, 2024, investigators observed Dural engaging in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand narcotics transaction in a convenience store parking lot in Norfolk.

Dural was found to be in possession of 80 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

During a search of Dural’s residence, investigators recovered additional fentanyl pills, a handgun with an extended magazine and $7,870 in cash.

The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Erik Siebert said Dural “displayed a callous disregard for the lives of others.” He allegedly sold drugs to the dead teen and his friends, according to court records.

“Even worse, he chose to target minors to sell one of the most dangerous drugs plaguing our society,” said Siebert. “His reckless pursuit of money to fuel his own consumption cut short the life of a young person who, unlike Mr. Dural, will never have the opportunity to make his own decisions as an adult.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Virginia Beach Police Department and Norfolk Police Department assisted in the investigation of this case.

Dural was sentenced to 20 years in prison July 30 by Senior U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson.