Sports

Chase Elliott suspended for wrecking Denny Hamlin in Monday’s Coca-Cola 600

Rod Mullins
Published date:
Chase Elliott celebrates his playoff win at Talladega Superspeedway. Photo courtesy NASCAR/Getty Images

As expected, NASCAR suspended Chase Elliott for one race following his intentional wreck of Denny Hamlin in Monday’s Coca-Cola 600.

Rod Mullins reports on the latest involving Elliott, and the mid-race red-flag dustup between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola.

Rod Mullins

