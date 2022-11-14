Charlottesville: Real estate, personal property tax bill deadline pushed back to Dec. 19

The City of Charlottesville has announced it will change the due date for the second half of 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills.

Bills originally due on December 5 will now be due on December 19, pending City Council approval.

The change is temporary and will only affect second half 2022 tax bills.

The city’s third-party print vendor experienced extraordinary challenges this month producing and mailing the tax bills, including both mechanical problems and unforeseen staffing shortages.

The mailing of tax bills is expected to occur the week of November 14 and will include a flyer announcing the extended due date.

The due date change will require the approval of City Council, which is expected to occur at its November 21 regular meeting.

Copies of all tax bills are available electronically on the City’s payment website by visiting www.charlottesville.gov

Taxpayers with questions are encouraged to contact the treasurer’s office at (434) 970-3146 or [email protected]