news charlottesville fire department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses
Local/Virginia

Charlottesville Fire Department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses

Crystal Graham
Published:
business open cafe restaurant apron sign
(© Kris Tan – stock.adobe.com)

The Charlottesville Fire Department is conducting inspections of all mercantile businesses in the city now through Dec. 31.

The annual holiday inspections are to ensure the community’s safety as store’s dynamics change in the holiday season with more shoppers and additional inventory, according to an alert sent out by the city today.

The inspections are intended to identify potential fire safety hazards and provide safety recommendations.

If business owners have any questions, they may be directed to the community risk reduction office at (434) 970-3328.

 

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

