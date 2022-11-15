Charlottesville Fire Department to conduct annual inspections on mercantile businesses

The Charlottesville Fire Department is conducting inspections of all mercantile businesses in the city now through Dec. 31.

The annual holiday inspections are to ensure the community’s safety as store’s dynamics change in the holiday season with more shoppers and additional inventory, according to an alert sent out by the city today.

The inspections are intended to identify potential fire safety hazards and provide safety recommendations.

If business owners have any questions, they may be directed to the community risk reduction office at (434) 970-3328.