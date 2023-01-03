Menu
Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund

Chris Graham
Published:

Charlottesville has opened the application process for organizations interested in the city’s Affordable Housing Fund.

The competitive application process is open to affordable housing organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households.

CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within the City of Charlottesville.

Funding will not be guaranteed.

Applications are due before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.

The Application for Funding Interest can be found at this link.

For more information about the Office of Community Solutions, visit this link.

