Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school
Local/Virginia

Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school

Chris Graham
Published:
police
(© Артем Константинов – stock.adobe.com)

A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax.

Yes, the community is on edge.

The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.

CPD gave the all-clear for Walker Upper Elementary to resume normal activity at 11:06 a.m.

Officers will remain on campus for a short period of time to ensure that the school is completely secure, according to the PD.

With the ongoing grief and anxiety over the shootings on Grounds at UVA on Sunday, the school system is reminding parents that they can use Care Solace, a service that helps people find and make appointments with mental health and substance use providers.

The confidential service is free to CCS staff, students, and their families.

Region 10 also recommends the Regional Crisis Call Center, a free and confidential crisis intervention and prevention line: (434) 230-9704.

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

