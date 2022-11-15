Charlottesville: Active shooter report investigated at city elementary school

A call to the Charlottesville PD reporting a possible active shooter on the Walker Upper Elementary School campus has been confirmed as a hoax.

Yes, the community is on edge.

The school was placed on lockdown after the 10:46 a.m. call. According to the PD, officers conducted a search and identified no unusual activity or threat.

CPD gave the all-clear for Walker Upper Elementary to resume normal activity at 11:06 a.m.

Officers will remain on campus for a short period of time to ensure that the school is completely secure, according to the PD.

With the ongoing grief and anxiety over the shootings on Grounds at UVA on Sunday, the school system is reminding parents that they can use Care Solace, a service that helps people find and make appointments with mental health and substance use providers.

The confidential service is free to CCS staff, students, and their families.

Region 10 also recommends the Regional Crisis Call Center, a free and confidential crisis intervention and prevention line: (434) 230-9704.