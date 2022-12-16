Change in defense bill could keep Army linebacker Andre Carter II out of the NFL

Andre Carter II is a projected first-round NFL Draft pick in 2023, the second-rated outside linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.’s big board.

But the 6’7”, 260-pound sack machine may not be able to play in the NFL because of Congress.

Carter plays at Army, and because of language in the defense appropriations bill passed on Thursday, he would not be able to apply for a waiver to delay his active service requirement to pursue the opportunity to play in the NFL.

That rule has been in place since 2019, when it was ushered in by former President Donald Trump.

Tucked into the defense appropriations bill headed to the desk of President Biden is language that would deem an “agreement by a cadet or midshipman to play professional sport constitutes a breach of service obligation.”

Carter hasn’t addressed the news directly, but his parents and his coach, Jeff Monken, have been outspoken since The Military Times broke the news on the item in the bill.

“Here’s the thing that’s so painful,” his mother, Melissa Carter, told ESPN. “You guide your son to do the right things because it’s right. And it’s really disappointing that it’s not reciprocated. This has been his goal since childhood, to go into the NFL. Every step of the way, that was on track, until we saw this article. That’s the part that’s disappointing. It’s not surprising to see so many people transfer, opt out or switch teams. When loyalty is not reciprocated, that stings.”

Carter had the opportunity to transfer out before his junior season without penalty, an option open to all students at military service academies, but he opted to affirm with the school, an agreement to both serve after graduation and pay back any tuition costs if he didn’t graduate.

He could still decide not to graduate in the spring, which would put him on the hook for tuition costs, but also allow him to pursue an NFL job – a late-first round pick stands to land a signing bonus valued in the range of $12 million to $15 million.

But should he have to do that, given that the policy on this is on the verge of changing at the literal 11th hour?

“It’s just kind of pulling the rug out from under him,” Monken told ESPN. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair to him. He was loyal to this team and institution. He could have left and he didn’t. He still wants to serve. It’s not that he doesn’t want to serve. He wants to pursue the NFL and play, and then serve. I’m 100 percent against it.”