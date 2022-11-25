Charlottesville: Board’s focus on quality ‘anti-racist policing’ at Monday forum

Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers announced that Charlottesville has narrowed the search for a new police chief to three final candidates.

Residents will have an opportunity to hear from the candidates at a forum sponsored by the Police Civilian Oversight Board. The forum will be held from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Monday at the Carver Recreation Center. Seating is limited given the size of the space.

“I am pleased that we have three outstanding candidates to be our next chief,” Rogers said in a news alert. “Public safety is an important service that we offer, and these candidates have a diverse set of leadership experiences that can serve our community well.”

The City of Charlottesville started the selection process in August by working with executive recruitment firm Polihire to perform a nationwide search for candidates. After an initial round of screening interviews, Rogers worked with the recruitment firms to select finalists based on applications, resumes and experience.

Candidates will be asked a series of questions at the forum submitted by the community and compiled by the PCOB who will also facilitate the event.

“This community forum provides an important opportunity to encourage openness and transparency, ensure that the community has an opportunity to engage, and show our board’s focus on ensuring that there is quality anti-racist policing in Charlottesville,” said William Mendez, chair of the PCOB. ”All of the members of the PCOB look forward to hearing questions and concerns from the public and addressing them to the final candidates. We hope that all interested parties send questions, attend the forum and tune in to the streaming broadcast if they cannot be there in person.”

Community members may submit questions for consideration either through email or telephone. Community members may email the PCOB at [email protected] or call and leave their questions in the form of a voicemail at (434) 970-3794.

The board encourages members of the community to provide that information when you submit your question so that they can prioritize questions from those who live, work and play in the city of Charlottesville versus other localities.

Carver Recreation Center is located at 233 4th St. NW, in Charlottesville.

The forum will also be broadcast on Comcast channel 10 and live streamed.

The live stream will be available here.