Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
Biden Administration tackles American student loan debt with income-driven payments
U.S. News

Biden Administration tackles American student loan debt with income-driven payments

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
student loan relief
(© Justin – stock.adobe.com)

The Biden Administration promised a plan B to student loan debt for millions of Americans after the Supreme Court said no to debt forgiveness.

Starting this summer, student loan borrowers can enroll in a new repayment plan that offers lenient terms and is called a “student loan safety net” by the administration. If borrowers make regular payments, interest will not accrue, according to the Associated Press. Millions will have monthly payments reduced to $0, and any remaining debt could be canceled in 10 years.

The SAVE Plan was announced last year. The average borrower will save $1,000 per month in payments. Republicans call it an overstep of Biden’s authority. Sen. Bill Cassidy, the ranking Republican on the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said the plan is “deeply unfair” to the 87 percent of Americans who do not have student loans.

Borrowers who earn $32,000 a year or less will not be required to make payments.

In July 2024, borrowers whose initial balances were $12,000 or less will have their loans canceled after 10 years of payments.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball
2 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline sees increase of 2 million contacts, adds Spanish, LGBTQI+ outreach
3 The next battle in Congress: MAGAs go after National Defense Authorization Act
4 City of Staunton launches awareness system as part of flood mitigation strategy
5 More national recognition: UVA named to Becker’s ‘Great Hospitals in America’ for 2023

Latest News

jordan minor
Sports

Grad transfer Jordan Minor filling void in the post for Virginia basketball

Scott Ratcliffe
downtown staunton flash flooding 2020
Local

City of Staunton launches awareness system as part of flood mitigation strategy

Crystal Graham

A flood awareness system for the City of Staunton is now active – and residents may sign up to get notifications by email or text message.

Columns

Against gender norms: Confessions of a reformed or not-so-reformed tomboy

Rebecca Barnabi

I grew up in the 1980s watching TV shows and cartoons my younger brother chose to watch. Perhaps I would have been a tomboy anyway, but I did not like wearing dresses and skirts. I hated the color pink.

missing person
Local

Bath County authorities search for man out of contact with family since July 12

Chris Graham
nascar
Sports

Podcast: Martin Truex Jr. dominates NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire

Rod Mullins
U.S. News

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner calls passport backlog a ‘crisis’ in the U.S.

Rebecca Barnabi
spotted lanternfly Virginia
Virginia

UMW Summer Science Institute provides STEM research opportunities for undergrads

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy