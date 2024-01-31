Countries
Baseball, Schools, Sports

Baseball executive, UMW alum encourages students to take risks, build relationships

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
baseball richmond flying squirrels
(© chones – stock.adobe.com)

Before Jin Wong graduated from the University of Mary Washington in 1997, he applied for an internship with the Atlanta Braves and was given a choice.

He could interview with baseball legend Hank Aaron over the telephone or in person.

“I told them, ‘Tell me where and when,’” Wong said.

He flew south to meet the Baseball Hall of Famer and spent some time getting to know the player who held onto the record for most career homeruns for 33 years.

“It’s all about making connections and building relationships.”

Now a Major League Baseball executive, Wong shared his words of wisdom when he returned to UMW earlier this month to speak with College of Business students, student-athletes and the UMW baseball team. The Alumni Association Board of Directors presented an evening question-and-answer session for alumni with board member Karmel James, who graduated in 2013 as host.

Wong majored in business administration at UMW and was a Division-III All-American outfielder. He worked with the Kansas City Royals for 24 years and now works with the Chicago White Sox. Wong was named to the UMW’s inaugural Alumni of Distinction class and was able to visit his plaque in the first-floor gallery in George Washington Hall.

“The best advice he gave was to take risks and jump headfirst into any position in sports you can find,” said UMW junior Thomas Martinez, who plays third base for UMW and aspires to work in sports marketing.

After his internship in Atlanta, Wong began an entry-level position with the Braves’ minor league affiliate, the Richmond Braves, before going to Kansas City two years later. In 2015, he was vice president and assistant general manager when Kansas City won the World Series.

According to Wong, his relationships with others played a role in finding his next opportunity in sports. Now as an assistant general manager with the Chicago White Sox, he will oversee all aspects of baseball administration, including contract negotiations, salary arbitration, budgeting and payroll management, compliance with MLB rules and regulations, and the collective bargaining agreement.

“The job will be stressful, but all the responsibilities are in my wheelhouse,” said Wong, who appreciates that he’ll have more work-life balance. “It’s also an opportunity to change an organization from the inside.”

Wong reassured UMW students that jobs in professional sports exist for any major, as long as they are willing to work hard, be a team player, treat others with respect, act with integrity and accountability, and not focus more on ambition than one’s current position.

“Most importantly, remember that failure is inevitable,” he said. “Learning resilience and perseverance will help get you through those tough moments.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

