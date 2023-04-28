Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson finally agree to terms: Analysis of the $260M deal

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Thursday, a long-awaited deal that makes Jackson one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. The agreement also ends months of speculation about Jackson’s future in Baltimore.

What’s the deal worth? On Thursday’s “Ravens Report” on WBAL radio, it was reported the deal, which runs through 2027, is worth $260 million, a league-best $52 million annually.

WBAL reported that $185 million is totally guaranteed. That amount is second-most in NFL history, behind only Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns.

In a video the Ravens released, Jackson didn’t hold back on getting the deal done. “For the last few months, there’s been a lot he-said, she-said, a lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on,” said Jackson.

Despite the contract discussions that played out in the media, Jackson and the Ravens played out the situation behind closed doors. Today those doors sprang open.

“Let’s go, baby. Let’s go, man. Can’t wait to get there. Can’t wait to be there. Can’t wait to light up M&T Bank Stadium for the next five years, man. Let’s get it,” added Jackson.

Funny what a difference a month makes. One month ago, Jackson made a trade request, saying the Ravens had “not been interested in meeting my value. “

Not the best of days for sports agents

The deal is a financial victory for Jackson, who negotiated one of the biggest deals in NFL history without an agent.

He was due to make $32 million next season.

The Ravens and General Manager Eric DeCosta also made a strategic move that may have expedited a Jackson return to Baltimore. In March, Baltimore placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, allowing him to negotiate with other teams, but just as importantly giving the Ravens the right to match any offer sheet.

A few weeks ago, one of the sports networks talking heads asked the question, “what kind of an idiot negotiates an NFL contract on their own, without an agent.”

Today, that talking head is regretting that statement.

Why all the fuss?

Jackson, a first-round pick in 2018, is 48-16 as a starter since taking over from Joe Flacco late in the 2018 season. Jackson has helped lead the Ravens to four playoff appearances and two AFC North titles. In 2019 Jackson became just the second player to unanimously win the NFL MVP award; Tom Brady was the other.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper on WBAL Thursday evening said this about Jackson: “He’s a generational player that has just scratched the surface of his potential, the Ravens understand this and weren’t going to see that talent leave town.”

Jackson is already regarded as maybe the greatest running quarterback ever. In 2019, Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards, the most by a quarterback in league history, and threw for a league-high 36 touchdowns.

So, letting Lamar Jackson leave Baltimore wasn’t going to happen.

The fans have spoken

Ravens fans, in addition to feeling relieved, are celebrating the fact the team has retained its generational quarterback while also adding star receiver Odell Beckham. Baltimore is also rumored to be adding dynamic receiver DeAndre Hopkins to their arsenal of weapons.

As a caller from suburban Baltimore said on WBAL on Thursday, “What a wonderful day to be a Baltimore sports fan. The Orioles are playing great baseball, and the Ravens just made a statement that the best quarterback in the game was staying home.”

To quote legendary Orioles broadcaster Chuck Thompson, “Ain’t the beer cold!”