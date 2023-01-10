Menu
news augusta county one dead in monday crash on i 81 state police seeks witnesses
Local

Augusta County: One dead in Monday crash on I-81, State Police seeks witnesses

Chris Graham
Published:
interstate 81
(© Wirestock – stock.adobe.com)

A three-car crash on southbound Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker in Augusta County on Monday claimed one life.

The 6 p.m. accident involved a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger, according to Virginia State Police.

The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.

The adult male driver of the Dodge did not survive the crash.

VSP is still in the process of notifying the driver’s next of kin.

The tractor-trailer drivers were not injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-623-3569 or by email to [email protected].

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

