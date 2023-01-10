Augusta County: One dead in Monday crash on I-81, State Police seeks witnesses

A three-car crash on southbound Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker in Augusta County on Monday claimed one life.

The 6 p.m. accident involved a flatbed tractor-trailer, a standard box tractor-trailer and a 2022 white Dodge Challenger, according to Virginia State Police.

The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.

The adult male driver of the Dodge did not survive the crash.

VSP is still in the process of notifying the driver’s next of kin.

The tractor-trailer drivers were not injured in the crash.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation and is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-623-3569 or by email to [email protected].