The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at her Staunton home on Friday.

Laurie Ann Adkins, 55, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Adkins could possibly be driving a dark gray 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe with VA registration UZM-4046.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017