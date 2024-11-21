Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity

Art Hive and the City of Staunton will participate in Artists Sunday® on Dec. 1, the Sunday after Thanksgiving, to spotlight artists, creators and performers during the holiday shopping season.

Artist Sunday, which falls between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday® and Cyber Monday, is a day dedicated to encouraging consumers to shop with artists and give something special, unique and hand-crafted for the holiday season. Art Hive and Staunton appreciate the culture artists create and the impact they have on the community, while adding expression and beauty to our lives.

“We are thrilled to have worked with the city to proclaim the Sunday after Thanksgiving Artists Sunday — as our community is an absolute treasure trove of talented artists, artisans, writers, musicians, actors, dancers and more, and we want encourage the purchase of their works and tickets to their events,” said Art Hive co-owner and artist Kirsten Schneider.

Art Hive Creative Reuse & Art Center will showcase several artists and artisans on Sunday, as well as offer a class making beautiful, traditional paper clay ornaments. Door prizes and refreshments will be available, as well as an ugly Christmas Sweater contest for early arrivers who can get an extra door prize.

The Artists Showcase will include the visual arts of Kjerstin Schroeder, artisanal soaps and skincare by Simone & Tuesday, woodworking by Cris Swanlund, handmade candles by Sophia Alexander Candle Co., and paper clay ornaments by art teacher Kathleen Garcia, art teacher.

Artists Sunday is a nationwide movement encouraging consumers to shop with artists and craftsmen. The powerful new effort is designed to make the Sunday after Thanksgiving the most profitable day of the year for artists. Artists Sunday is an alliance of artists, local arts agencies, cities, counties, state agencies, chambers of commerce, non-profit organizations and supportive sponsors coming together to encourage consumers to shop with artists and craftsmen during the holiday season.

Art Hive, at 835 Spring Hill Rd., Staunton, is an inclusive art space which brings together artists, enthusiasts and community members for artistic exploration, collaboration and self-expression. With a diverse range of engaging activities and a showcase of local talent, Art Hive is dedicated to empowering individuals through art.