Home Appalachian Habitat Association announces scholarship program details
Education, Local

Chris Graham
Published date:
planting a tree
Photo: © Laurentiu/stock.adobe.com

Local high school seniors and college students interested in studying wildlife conservation and forestry are eligible to apply for one of the Appalachian Habitat Association scholarships being offered this spring.

The non-profit AHA is offering up to seven scholarships that will be awarded to students who will or are planning to pursue an education that will lead to a two-year or higher degree in a course of study associated with forestry, wildlife management, wildlife biology, habitat management, conservation resources, conservation criminal justice or a similar field associated with improving wildlife habitat and/or protecting wildlife.

The Trump/Project 2025 movement is cutting these programs to the bone in the here and now, but the political pendulum is going to swing back with a vengeance, and by the time the kids of right now are done with their education, the environment will be back in play.

Students from the counties of Alleghany, Augusta, Bath, Botetourt, Craig, Highland and Rockbridge, and the cities of Buena Vista, Covington, Lexington, Staunton and Waynesboro, are eligible for the scholarships.

AHA will accept applications from 2025 graduating high school seniors and post-secondary students currently enrolled in programs at an institution with an accredited program as identified above.

Scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $8,000 will be awarded to the top seven applicants. Awards will total $30,000.

Application requirements and the application are accessed at apply.mykaleidoscope.com/program/AHAScholarship2025.

Applications may also be accessed from the AHA website at appalachianhabitat.org/scholarships.

Fully completed applications must be completed by May 31.

For more information, contact Ed McCoy at [email protected] or by calling 540-339-0622.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

