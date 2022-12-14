Menu
news american holds off second half vmi rally posts 69 61 win over keydets
Sports

American holds off second-half VMI rally, posts 69-61 win over Keydets

Chris Graham
Published:
vmi basketball
Image: VMI Athletics

American led by as many as 14, and kept VMI at bay from there to post a 69-61 win on Tuesday night.

The Keydets (5-7) stayed within shouting distance of the Eagles (8-2) for the most part, narrowing a 14-point deficit to five on two occasions, the last time on a four-point play by Asher Woods with 6:57 to go.

Tony Felder scored 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting for VMI, and Woods added 14.

The VMI bench put up a goose egg on the night.

American got 20 points from Matt Rogers.

The Eagles were 14-of-34 (41.2 percent) from three.

“Credit to American – they are really good,” VMI coach Andrew Wilson said. “We didn’t play our best tonight, and they had something to do with it. I thought they had a great gameplan. They were very worried about us shooting the three, and they did a great job of forcing us into something else.”

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

