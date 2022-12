Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute.

Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or their grandmother is urged to call Detective Lavin at 434-296-5807.