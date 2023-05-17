Albemarle County Police seek information on whereabouts of missing 21-year-old man

Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 21-year-old Evan Christopher Topoleski.

Topoleski has not been heard from since Sunday, May 7.

Topoleski has been known to drive a 2015 Silver Ford Fiesta displaying Virginia license plates UYJ-3298.

Anyone with information on Topoleski’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Jon McKay with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807, or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or [email protected].