Albemarle County: Police issue all-clear after bomb threat at Giant food store

Albemarle County authorities are investigating a bomb threat at the Giant food store in the Rivanna Ridge Shopping Center reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday.

County police issued an all-clear at 2:45 p.m. No devices were found in the search.

Police evacuated all of the stores in the shopping center for the hour-plus as the search was ongoing.

The investigation has been turned over to the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office and ACPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Albemarle County Police Department at 434-296-5807 or CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.