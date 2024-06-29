Albemarle County family loses home in Friday residential structure fire

A residential structure fire in the Green Mountain area in Albemarle County caused $45,000 in damage and has displaced a family of six and their pets.

The fire, in the 3600 block of Green Creek Road, was reported at 6:41 p.m. Friday, according to a report from Albemarle County Fire Rescue.

The first fire suppression unit arrived on scene 17 minutes after dispatch and observed smoke showing from the single-story attic vents. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in a little more than 10 minutes.

The family was not home at the time of the incident.

Friends, family, and the American Red Cross are providing assistance.

The investigation is being led by the Albemarle County Fire Marshals Office. It is believed the fire is due to electrical resistance heating.