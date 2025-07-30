‘Affirmations in Color’: Crozet artist’s works in contrast on display at Art Hive

Art Hive will present “Affirmations in Color,” a solo exhibition by Crozet artist Lee McCraw-Leavitt, with an opening reception on Friday, August 1, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The show will be on view at Art Hive throughout the month of August.

“Lee’s work is joyful, bold and deeply human. We’re honored to share her vision with the Staunton community and give space to her powerful blend of intuition and color. This is the kind of show that speaks to anyone who’s ever looked at the world and found something beautiful,” Art Hive co-owner Kirsten Schneider said.

McCraw-Leavitt works in a variety of media, including acrylic, collage, watercolor and photography, and is known for her intuitive, layered approach to artmaking. Her pieces embrace contrast: bold and neutral colors, spontaneous gestures and deliberate marks, unpredictability and balance. Through the creative process, she invites viewers into a dialogue that is both deeply personal and widely relatable.

A Virginia native who grew up in Lynchburg, McCraw-Leavitt draws inspiration from years lived abroad in Germany, travels through East Asia and Europe, and four cross-country road trips through America’s national parks.

She holds a degree in Art History and is largely self-taught in her practice. Her work has appeared in juried shows, galleries and private collections across the U.S. and Europe.

Art Hive, at 835 Spring Hill Road in Staunton, features local and regional artists, creative reuse supplies, drop-in art activities, and a growing slate of community events.

The August 1 opening is free and open to the public, with refreshments and a chance to meet the artist. Gallery hours and details are available online.