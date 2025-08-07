AEW ‘Collision’ travels to Roanoke for Saturday TV broadcast

This Saturday, AEW will return to the Roanoke Valley at the Berglund Civic Center, in Roanoke, for Saturday Night “Collision.”

The show already has three matches announced, including Kyle Fletcher’s first TNT Title defense against Tomohiro Ishii, as well as a trios match between the Triangle of Madness and Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, & Tay Melo.

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday TNT Title Match Kyle Fletcher vs Tomohiro Ishii After Ishii + The Conglomeration won $200,000 on Collision at The Don Callis Family's expense,

new TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend the belt vs Ishii

THIS SATURDAY!

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday!

vs After Triangle of Madness attacked Willow last week, Queen Aminata + Tay Melo will join Willow to collide vs Skye, Julia + Thekla

THIS SATURDAY!



Virginia’s own “Hangman” Adam Page will return to the Commonwealth to compete in a trios match — joining forces with JetSpeed to face La Faccion Ingobernable.

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA!

ROANOKE, VIRGINIA!

AEW is coming your way! THIS SATURDAY, #AEWCollision comes to you LIVE from the Berglund Center! Tickets are ON SALE NOW



The show will also feature a Ring of Honor taping, with a myriad of CMLL stars in attendance — including Mistico.