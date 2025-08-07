Home AEW ‘Collision’ travels to Roanoke for Saturday TV broadcast
Wrestling

AEW ‘Collision’ travels to Roanoke for Saturday TV broadcast

Ray Petree
Published date:

This Saturday, AEW will return to the Roanoke Valley at the Berglund Civic Center, in Roanoke, for Saturday Night “Collision.” 

The show already has three matches announced, including Kyle Fletcher’s first TNT Title defense against Tomohiro Ishii, as well as a trios match between the Triangle of Madness and Willow Nightingale, Queen Aminata, & Tay Melo. 


Virginia’s own “Hangman” Adam Page will return to the Commonwealth to compete in a trios match — joining forces with JetSpeed to face La Faccion Ingobernable. 


The show will also feature a Ring of Honor taping, with a myriad of CMLL stars in attendance — including Mistico. 

