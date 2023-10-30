ACC Power Rankings Week 9: FSU rolls, Miami survives, Clemson, UNC continue slide 

Miami fans were happy to see their Hurricanes win in overtime, 29-26 over Virginia, but not all ACC favorites over the weekend fared as well.

The ‘Canes survived a subpar performance by quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, who had two interceptions, and an offense kept off-balance all afternoon by a pesky Cavalier defense.

But Drake Maye and UNC and Clemson continued to stumble as the ACC season entered the final stretch.

And how about Florida State?

The Seminoles continue to distance themselves from the also-rans in the ACC. Saturday FSU overwhelmed Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, 41-16.

Carolina, fresh off a stunning home loss to Virginia, has suddenly returned to its 2022 form on defense, losing 46-42 in Atlanta to Georgia Tech.

Clemson lost its second straight game, falling to NC State, 24-17.

Clemson, trailing 24-14 with seven minutes left elected to go for a field goal when facing a fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Clemson made the field goal, cutting the deficit to 24-17, but the Tigers were unable to get inside the NC State 10-yard line the rest of the contest.

FSU was never threatened by the Deacons. The Seminoles led 34-7 at the half and cruised the final two quarters.

At 8-0 and 6-0 in the ACC, FSU has all but punched their ticket to the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

After another wild weekend of ACC football, here’s how things look heading into November.