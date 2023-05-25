Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsaaa gas prices continue to rise heading into memorial day travel weekend
U.S./World

AAA: Gas prices continue to rise heading into Memorial Day travel weekend

Chris Graham
Published date:
Gas prices
(© fred goldstein – stock.adobe.com)

Gas prices are up with the expected surge in demand heading into the Memorial Day weekend, with AAA pegging the average price at the pump for a gallon of unleaded at $3.57 on Thursday, up four cents over the past week.

AAA forecasts that Memorial Day road trips will be up 6 percent over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations. More than a million Virginians are predicted to hit the road over the long holiday weekend.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror.”

Today’s national average of $3.57 is eight cents less than a month ago and $1.02 less than a year ago. Virginia’s average of $3.33 is two cents more than a week ago but down 14 cents over this day a month ago.

Today’s state average is $1.12 less than on this day one year ago.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Want good weather this Memorial Day weekend? You might have to travel north
2 Albemarle County moving forward with $58 million Rivanna Station project
3 Twitter review: No Schemy Schembechlers on UVA football, basketball staffs
4 Can Tony Bennett adapt to the changing college basketball landscape?
5 NASCAR is trying to appeal to Black fans: White fans’ response to Bubba Wallace is a problem

Latest News

vegetable stand at farmers market
Virginia

Four projects receive funding to help combat food insecurity in underserved communities

Crystal Graham
Local

Vettes for Vets Car Show honors local veterans, raises funds for Staunton VFW

Rebecca Barnabi

Vettes for Vets Car Show returns Saturday at Gypsy Hill Park football stadium. The car show began in 2015 to raise money for local veterans.

mjf double or nothing
Sports

AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ Preview: Rundown of least-anticipated PPV in AEW history

Chris Graham

AEW is limping home toward what may be the least-anticipated pay-per-view in its four-year history with “Double or Nothing” coming up on Sunday night.

court law
Local

Charlottesville man indicted on first-degree murder charge in Jan. 28 shooting death

Chris Graham
virginia economy
Virginia

HEYCO Werk USA investing $5.4M, adding 21 new jobs, in Greensville County

Chris Graham
Culture

Grilling this Memorial Day weekend? Get expert tips for healthy cooking

Crystal Graham
charlottesville
Local

North Carolina man indicted in murder of man on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy