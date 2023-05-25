AAA: Gas prices continue to rise heading into Memorial Day travel weekend

Gas prices are up with the expected surge in demand heading into the Memorial Day weekend, with AAA pegging the average price at the pump for a gallon of unleaded at $3.57 on Thursday, up four cents over the past week.

AAA forecasts that Memorial Day road trips will be up 6 percent over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations. More than a million Virginians are predicted to hit the road over the long holiday weekend.

“The rise in demand for gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said. “But the increase is mitigated by the low cost of oil, which is wobbling around in the low $70s per barrel. Pump prices could stabilize or fall once this long weekend is in the rearview mirror.”

Today’s national average of $3.57 is eight cents less than a month ago and $1.02 less than a year ago. Virginia’s average of $3.33 is two cents more than a week ago but down 14 cents over this day a month ago.

Today’s state average is $1.12 less than on this day one year ago.