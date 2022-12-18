Menu
news 24 virginia tech shakes off early rustiness ends up routing grambling state 74 48
Sports

#24 Virginia Tech shakes off early rustiness, ends up routing Grambling State, 74-48

Chris Graham
Published:
virginia tech men's basketball
Image: Virginia Tech Athletics

#24 Virginia Tech actually trailed Grambling State by 10 midway through the first half, but a 21-2 run gave the Hokies the lead at the break, and it would turn into a 74-48 rout on Saturday at Cassell Coliseum.

Tech (11-1, KenPom: 25) got 21 points from Sean Pedulla, 13 from Hunter Cattoor and 11 from Justyn Mutts.

Carte’are Gordon had 12 points to pace Grambling State (6-4, KenPom: 234).

A Pedulla stepback three ignited the 21-2 run that put the Hokies in control.

Defense was key in that stretch: the Hokies held the Tigers without a bucket for eight and a half minutes, as Grambling State missed 11 of its last 12 from the floor to close out the final 10:49 of the first half.

Virginia Tech next faces Boston College (6-6, KenPom: 169) on the road in ACC play on Wednesday.

Chris Graham

