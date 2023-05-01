100 Black Men of Central Virginia announces 2023 college scholarship recipients

Forty-two African American high school seniors from across the Greater Charlottesville region are set to receive scholarships in recognition of their academic achievements and involvement in their communities.

The scholarships, part of an ongoing commitment to recognize the academic excellence and community leadership of young African American men and women, are presented by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a nonprofit that offers mentoring, enrichment, and college-readiness opportunities in area middle and high schools.

Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships earned an overall high school GPA of at least 3.0, participated in 100 Black Men community programs, and will begin college classes in fall 2023.

“These accomplished Black students are future leaders of their generation, demonstrating devotion to education and service to their communities,” said Daniel Fairley II, the president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia. “It’s an honor to help them achieve their dreams.”

Recipient School County

Travis Afriyie Albemarle High School Albemarle

David Barredo II Albemarle High School Albemarle

Jacob Frysinger Albemarle High School Albemarle

Corey Grady Albemarle High School Albemarle

Isaiah Grevious Albemarle High School Albemarle

Vanessa Ndonde Albemarle High School Albemarle

Cameron Powell Albemarle High School Albemarle

Ebenezer Zikiel Albemarle High School Albemarle

Eddison Duolo Charlottesville High School Albemarle

Rocco Fleming Charlottesville High School Albemarle

Robel Gabramedhin Charlottesville High School Albemarle

Noah Ivers Charlottesville High School Albemarle

Malchiel Jones Charlottesville High School Albemarle

Devin Christopher Miller School of Albemarle Albemarle

Christopher Carter Monticello High School Albemarle

Clarence Feggans Monticello High School Albemarle

Elijah Fields Monticello High School Albemarle

Wilson Francis Monticello High School Albemarle

Nyquan Jackson Monticello High School Albemarle

Selorm Kartey Monticello High School Albemarle

Miles Morris Monticello High School Albemarle

Kalenga Mumba III Monticello High School Albemarle

Camden Reed Monticello High School Albemarle

Darrius Tyler Monticello High School Albemarle

Devin Sims-Sandridge Western Albemarle High School Albemarle

Jaden Steppe Western Albemarle High School Albemarle

Chance Woodson Buckingham County High School Buckingham

Lance Bruce Fluvanna County High School Fluvanna

Malcolm Walls Fluvanna County High School Fluvanna

Tynes Jackson William Monroe High School Greene

Marcus Johnson William Monroe High School Greene

Riley Mitchelson William Monroe High School Greene

Jherkeem Banks Louisa County High School Louisa

Eli Brooks Louisa County High School Louisa

Darrin Coleman Louisa County High School Louisa

Maleke Huntington Louisa County High School Louisa

DaVeon Gatewood-Rose Nelson County High School Nelson

William Lee Orange County High School Orange

Andre McDonald Jr. Orange County High School Orange

Sakhile Mthethwa Orange County High School Orange

Devin Satchell Orange County High School Orange

Drake Wilson Orange County High School Orange