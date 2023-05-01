Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
news100 black men of central virginia announces 2023 college scholarship recipients
Local

100 Black Men of Central Virginia announces 2023 college scholarship recipients

Chris Graham
Published date:

100 black men of central virginiaForty-two African American high school seniors from across the Greater Charlottesville region are set to receive scholarships in recognition of their academic achievements and involvement in their communities.

The scholarships, part of an ongoing commitment to recognize the academic excellence and community leadership of young African American men and women, are presented by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a nonprofit that offers mentoring, enrichment, and college-readiness opportunities in area middle and high schools.

Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships earned an overall high school GPA of at least 3.0, participated in 100 Black Men community programs, and will begin college classes in fall 2023.

“These accomplished Black students are future leaders of their generation, demonstrating devotion to education and service to their communities,” said Daniel Fairley II, the president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia. “It’s an honor to help them achieve their dreams.”

Recipient                                                 School                                                                           County

Travis Afriyie                                           Albemarle High School                                             Albemarle

David Barredo II                                      Albemarle High School                                            Albemarle

Jacob Frysinger                                        Albemarle High School                                            Albemarle

Corey Grady                                             Albemarle High School                                             Albemarle

Isaiah Grevious                                        Albemarle High School                                            Albemarle

Vanessa Ndonde                                      Albemarle High School                                            Albemarle

Cameron Powell                                      Albemarle High School                                            Albemarle

Ebenezer Zikiel                                        Albemarle High School                                            Albemarle

Eddison Duolo                                         Charlottesville High School                                    Albemarle

Rocco Fleming                                         Charlottesville High School                                    Albemarle

Robel Gabramedhin                               Charlottesville High School                                    Albemarle

Noah Ivers                                                Charlottesville High School                                     Albemarle

Malchiel Jones                                          Charlottesville High School                                    Albemarle

Devin Christopher                                   Miller School of Albemarle                                     Albemarle

Christopher Carter                                  Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Clarence Feggans                                     Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Elijah Fields                                              Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Wilson Francis                                         Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Nyquan Jackson                                       Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Selorm Kartey                                          Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Miles Morris                                             Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Kalenga Mumba III                                 Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Camden Reed                                           Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Darrius Tyler                                            Monticello High School                                           Albemarle

Devin Sims-Sandridge                           Western Albemarle High School                          Albemarle

Jaden Steppe                                            Western Albemarle High School                           Albemarle

Chance Woodson                                     Buckingham County High School                        Buckingham

Lance Bruce                                              Fluvanna County High School                               Fluvanna

Malcolm Walls                                         Fluvanna County High School                                Fluvanna

Tynes Jackson                                          William Monroe High School                                 Greene

Marcus Johnson                                       William Monroe High School                                Greene

Riley Mitchelson                                      William Monroe High School                                Greene

Jherkeem Banks                                      Louisa County High School                                     Louisa

Eli Brooks                                                 Louisa County High School                                     Louisa

Darrin Coleman                                       Louisa County High School                                    Louisa

Maleke Huntington                                 Louisa County High School                                    Louisa

DaVeon Gatewood-Rose                        Nelson County High School                                   Nelson

William Lee                                              Orange County High School                                    Orange

Andre McDonald Jr.                                 Orange County High School                                   Orange

Sakhile Mthethwa                                   Orange County High School                                    Orange

Devin Satchell                                          Orange County High School                                    Orange

Drake Wilson                                           Orange County High School                                    Orange

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Waynesboro leaders never sanctioned Jim Wood: They, instead, went all in on his hate
2 Youngkin wraps week of photo-ops in Asia with visit to War Memorial of Korea
3 Heavy rains bring flooding to large swath of Central Virginia, Shenandoah Valley
4 UVA hoops fans could learn from Giannis Antetokounmpo on the concept of failure
5 Three ODU players taken in 2023 NFL Draft: UVA, VT, Liberty get one each

Latest News

staunton
Local

Traffic alert: City of Staunton to begin spring street paving program on Monday

Chris Graham
keytaon thompson
Sports

UVA wideout Keytaon Thompson signs rookie free-agent deal with Detroit

Chris Graham

Former Virginia wideout Keytaon Thompson has signed a rookie free-agent deal with the Detroit Lions.

police
Local

Albemarle County Police pursuit ends in crash that injures two people

Chris Graham

A 23-year-old Albemarle County man fleeing a traffic stop caused a three-vehicle accident on Route 29 on Sunday that injured two people.

uva duke baseball
Sports

Virginia drops Sunday series finale to Duke, 7-3: Three weekend series losses in a row

Chris Graham
missing person
Virginia

Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 11-year-old from Crewe

Chris Graham
interstate 95
Virginia

Interstate 95 crash on Sunday takes life of 20-year-old from Disputanta

Chris Graham
uva notre dame
Sports

Men’s Lacrosse: #3 Virginia upends #1 Notre Dame for second time this season

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy