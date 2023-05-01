100 Black Men of Central Virginia announces 2023 college scholarship recipients

Forty-two African American high school seniors from across the Greater Charlottesville region are set to receive scholarships in recognition of their academic achievements and involvement in their communities.
The scholarships, part of an ongoing commitment to recognize the academic excellence and community leadership of young African American men and women, are presented by 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, a nonprofit that offers mentoring, enrichment, and college-readiness opportunities in area middle and high schools.
Recipients of the $1,000 scholarships earned an overall high school GPA of at least 3.0, participated in 100 Black Men community programs, and will begin college classes in fall 2023.
“These accomplished Black students are future leaders of their generation, demonstrating devotion to education and service to their communities,” said Daniel Fairley II, the president of 100 Black Men of Central Virginia. “It’s an honor to help them achieve their dreams.”
Recipient School County
Travis Afriyie Albemarle High School Albemarle
David Barredo II Albemarle High School Albemarle
Jacob Frysinger Albemarle High School Albemarle
Corey Grady Albemarle High School Albemarle
Isaiah Grevious Albemarle High School Albemarle
Vanessa Ndonde Albemarle High School Albemarle
Cameron Powell Albemarle High School Albemarle
Ebenezer Zikiel Albemarle High School Albemarle
Eddison Duolo Charlottesville High School Albemarle
Rocco Fleming Charlottesville High School Albemarle
Robel Gabramedhin Charlottesville High School Albemarle
Noah Ivers Charlottesville High School Albemarle
Malchiel Jones Charlottesville High School Albemarle
Devin Christopher Miller School of Albemarle Albemarle
Christopher Carter Monticello High School Albemarle
Clarence Feggans Monticello High School Albemarle
Elijah Fields Monticello High School Albemarle
Wilson Francis Monticello High School Albemarle
Nyquan Jackson Monticello High School Albemarle
Selorm Kartey Monticello High School Albemarle
Miles Morris Monticello High School Albemarle
Kalenga Mumba III Monticello High School Albemarle
Camden Reed Monticello High School Albemarle
Darrius Tyler Monticello High School Albemarle
Devin Sims-Sandridge Western Albemarle High School Albemarle
Jaden Steppe Western Albemarle High School Albemarle
Chance Woodson Buckingham County High School Buckingham
Lance Bruce Fluvanna County High School Fluvanna
Malcolm Walls Fluvanna County High School Fluvanna
Tynes Jackson William Monroe High School Greene
Marcus Johnson William Monroe High School Greene
Riley Mitchelson William Monroe High School Greene
Jherkeem Banks Louisa County High School Louisa
Eli Brooks Louisa County High School Louisa
Darrin Coleman Louisa County High School Louisa
Maleke Huntington Louisa County High School Louisa
DaVeon Gatewood-Rose Nelson County High School Nelson
William Lee Orange County High School Orange
Andre McDonald Jr. Orange County High School Orange
Sakhile Mthethwa Orange County High School Orange
Devin Satchell Orange County High School Orange
Drake Wilson Orange County High School Orange