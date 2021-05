New McAuliffe digital ad calls out Youngkin, Trump

Published Wednesday, May. 12, 2021, 12:36 pm

The Terry McAuliffe gubernatorial campaign today launched a new digital ad, “Virginia Forward,” highlighting newly-minted Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s ties to Donald Trump.

This is what happens, of course, when you have a guy who lost by 10 points in an election here last year endorsing another guy.

It gets pointed out.

