New conservative dating app, The Right Stuff: Peddling hope to the incels
Credit to Ryan McEnany, the sister of former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, for thinking through the details on her new dating app for right-wingers, The Right Stuff.
According to a promotional video for the app, which will be accessible by invite only, women get free access to a premium subscription “for simply inviting a couple friends,” while the dudes have to pay.
The good thinking behind this: conservative dudes tend to be, you know, underwhelming, with the plus-sized khakis and neckbeards and all.
It’s great business, honestly.
The return on investment here is charging the incels for access to actual living, breathing women, or at least the possibility.
You might not be familiar with the term incel.
Incel, a hybrid of “involuntarily celibate,” is a term coined by conservative males themselves to make it clear that the reason there are never women around isn’t because, you know.
(They don’t want mom and dad to think they’re gay.)
In other words, they’re basically, for all intents and purposes, undate-able.
Credit, then, to Ms. McEnany, or rather, the people actually behind the app who paid her to promote it.
She’s a pretty, perky blonde, like all the other pretty, perky blondes in the right-wing media.
Right-wing media works, in part, by getting the incels to think that they can have their very own Ryan McEnany, and would have one, if they weren’t all stuck-up, you know, b-words.
(They say the word out loud to their video-game pals, but they wouldn’t want mom to overhear.)
I love the pretense that McEnany included in the promotional video about how “the only two options” are “ladies and gentlemen,” how “no pronouns are necessary,” and then the kicker: “We’re sorry that you’ve had to endure wasted time with people who don’t see the world our way.”
Bless her heart, but the issue with this app isn’t going to be keeping hot LGBTQ+s and progressives away.
No way the Ryan McEnanys of the right actually sign up to be a part of this, no matter how free it is.