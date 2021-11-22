Mondelēz International to invest $122.5 million to expand Henrico operations

Mondelēz International Inc., a global snacking leader with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, Ritz, and Chips Ahoy! biscuits, Nilla wafers, Wheat Thins, and Premium crackers, will be investing $122.5 million in its Henrico County supply chain operations over three years.

The company’s investment includes a 68,000-square-foot expansion of the company’s Richmond Biscuit Bakery, which will support its Richmond manufacturing operations and enable the site to house a high-speed, modern OREO production line. The bakery is the company’s East Coast manufacturing hub for its U.S. operations and employs more than 500 people.

The company will also be opening a new sales fulfillment center close to the company’s Richmond Biscuit Bakery. The fulfillment center, which will support Mondelēz sales and distribution in the U.S., is scheduled to open in 2022 and will create approximately 80 new jobs in Henrico County.

“Mondelēz International’s long-term investment in central Virginia is a testament to the region’s top-notch talent and strong business climate,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “We thank Mondelēz for its long-term partnership and we look forward to its continued success here in the Commonwealth.”

“Mondelēz International’s expansion is great news for Henrico County, Greater Richmond, and the Commonwealth and demonstrates Virginia’s ability to attract and retain high-caliber companies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The Commonwealth is a major hub for the food and beverage sector, and, with almost 1,000 employees who call Virginia home, Mondelēz has and will continue to contribute to our leading position in this booming industry.”

“We are excited about these further investments in our U.S. biscuit network and the opportunity to reaffirm and enhance the role of our Richmond manufacturing site, as well as our broader supply chain and business footprint here in Henrico County and in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Troy Ellis, Mondelēz International Senior Vice President of North America Supply Chain. “Our Richmond Biscuit Bakery has been a proud part of our company’s operations for nearly five decades and is geographically well-situated as the hub for our East Coast U.S. biscuit manufacturing. As we focus on leading the future of snacking, our presence in Henrico County continues to play an important part in us creating a best-in-class integrated supply chain which supports our U.S. business both now and for the future.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Henrico Economic Development Authority to secure this investment for Virginia. The governor approved a performance-based grant of $1.8 million from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant. The grant is an incentive to encourage continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies, which will be paid three years after the company achieves and maintains its pledged capital investment and job creation.

Mondelēz International is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program

“Mondelēz has been making quality products in Henrico for nearly 50 years,” said Henrico County Board of Supervisors Member Tyrone E. Nelson. “Our County is grateful for the company’s continued commitment to Eastern Henrico, and we are excited about its investment in advanced manufacturing that will serve tens of millions of Americans.

