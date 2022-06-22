Major League Baseball to host umpire camp at The Diamond in Richmond on Saturday

Major League Baseball will host a free, one-day umpire camp at The Diamond, home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday.

Staff for the event will include many accomplished former MLB Umpires, current MLB Supervisors and Observers, as well as Minor League and NCAA Officials. Among those participating from the MLB Umpiring Department will be Cris Jones, Ed Rapuano, Charlie Reliford and Rich Rieker.

This is MLB’s third free, one-day umpire camp of 2022 for anyone interested in umpiring in baseball and softball, including those aiming to begin professional careers.

Location Date & Time The Diamond 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd., Richmond, VA 23230 Saturday, June 25, 2022 (rain or shine) 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Registration begins at 7:15 a.m.)

Over a hundred attendees have earned full scholarships to attend umpire school over the last 16 years. More than 160 MLBUC attendees have been offered jobs umpiring in Minor League Baseball, and many are currently working in pro ball today.

For more information on how to participate in this camp and future MLB Umpire Camps, interested applicants can visit www.mlbuc.com or e-mail [email protected].