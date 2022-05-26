Missing person: Amelia County authorities searching for missing 14-year-old

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old juvenile.

Dalilah Shyanne Parrish was last seen on Namozine Road in Amelia County on Monday. She is believed to be driving a black Scion.

Her clothing description and direction of travel is unknown.

Family and friends are concerned for her well-being.

If you have seen or know Dalilah’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

