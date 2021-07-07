McEachin secures community project funding to improve pedestrian safety, access in Hopewell

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) has secured inclusion of $750,000 for the City of Hopewell’s Cattail Creek Crossing Project in the 2022 House Appropriations Homeland Security Subcommittee bill.

“It is my honor to fight for our district in Congress, and I am proud to have secured funding for the Cattail Creek project. This infrastructure improvement project will facilitate movement in Hopewell and increase safety for pedestrians and cyclists at this critical crossing,” McEachin said. “I will continue advocating for our district to ensure that we get the federal funding we need to modernize our infrastructure and strengthen our community.”

“The City of Hopewell wishes to provide our sincerest gratitude to Congressman McEachin and the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee for their support of the Cattail Creek Improvement Project,” said Hopewell Mayor Patience Bennett. “The receipt of this tremendous funding will greatly improve and strengthen the resiliency of our community by increasing the flow capacity of Cattail Creek channel and culverts crossing CSX & Norfolk Southern RR to address repeated flooding and damage to infrastructure. We are excited to receive federal support for this important and timely project.”

McEachin submitted several Community Project Funding requests to the Appropriations Committee, including crucial priorities for the Richmond-area, Central Virginia, and the Hampton Roads region. Information on the status of additional requests will be announced in the coming days.