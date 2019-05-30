McEachin announces Google grant award for Virginia’s 4th Congressional District

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced the Grow with Google initiative will host workshops in two libraries in his district, Richmond Public Library Main Branch on Franklin Street and the Chesapeake Public Library on Cedar Road.

The Chesapeake workshop will focus on assisting veterans and spouses with job seeking skills. The Richmond workshop will focus on job search and training skills.

The American Library Association (ALA) selected 7 libraries in Virginia to receive funding to continue these digital skills efforts in their own communities across the state.

“I am excited to see these valuable workshops come into my district,” said Congressman A. Donald McEachin. “Digital skills and professional development are critical skills to help people become productive citizens and support themselves and their families. These are skills that will be used repeatedly over the course of every American’s life. This is a great opportunity from Google.”

