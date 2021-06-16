McAuliffe agrees to participate in five general election debates

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe has agreed to participate in a series of five general election debates, beginning July 24 with the Virginia Bar Association debate in Hot Springs.

“From day one, my campaign has been focused on sharing my big, bold vision to build a stronger post-COVID economy and lift everyone up. Virginians deserve to hear directly from us about our plans for the Commonwealth, and I hope Glenn Youngkin will join me at these five debates,” McAuliffe said.

“Virginia is facing big challenges, and we need strong, experienced leadership to continue our recovery. As Virginia’s next governor, I will create good paying jobs, address rising health care costs, and ensure every Virginia child receives a world-class education. We’ve done it before, and I know we can do it again.”

McAuliffe has agreed to participate in the following general election debates:

Hot Springs: Virginia Bar Association – July 24

Virginia Bar Association – July 24 Hampton Roads: Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University Southwest Virginia: Appalachian School of Law – August/September

Appalachian School of Law – August/September Northern Virginia: Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, NBC4/Telemundo 44 and the Schar School of Public Policy and Government at George Mason University – Sept. 29

Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, NBC4/Telemundo 44 and the Schar School of Public Policy and Government at George Mason University – Sept. 29 Richmond: AARP Virginia and WTVR – Oct. 12

