Massanutten Resort hosts Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day

Massanutten Resort is celebrating IMBA’s Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day with deals and special activities for children interested in mountain biking this weekend.

Taking place each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., this weekend-long event will include lift/trail use ticket specials, bike demos, lessons and races. Children under 18 years of age will receive a free lift/trail use ticket with the purchase of an adult day or 4-hour lift/trail use ticket.

Free 30-minute youth lessons will also be offered in the skills area of the bike park throughout each day, and Saturday at 4 p.m. riders can participate in the “Grom Bomb” race to show off their learned skills. In addition, the resort will have a representative from STACYC E-Bikes with 12” and 16” kids e-bikes to demo.

“We are excited to welcome children of all ages to Massanutten for a couple of fun-filled days to sharpen their mountain biking skills and ride on our adrenaline-pumping trails,” said Bill Harner, bike park manager at Massanutten Resort. “Whether they are new to mountain biking or a future Olympian, children of all experience levels will enjoy this event and find something that fits their skill level from beginner trails to races for experienced riders.”

Adding to the excitement of the event, the Massanutten Bike Park team also recently added new kid-friendly updates to the skills and teaching area of the park, which will be beneficial for new riders as they prepare to take on the trails. New additions include wooden rollers to simulate dirt rollers and large rocks along the trails, small and large wood drops to act as stand ins for rock features on the hills, dirt berms to help riders get confident in turns and a small teeter totter.

These new features will help riders familiarize themselves with different terrains that they may encounter and provide a safe way to practice and reinforce skills before hitting the trails.

For more information about the “Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day,” visit www.massresort.com/play/mountain-biking/events-races/, download the Resort App or call 540-289-9441. Stay up-to-date on the latest news by following @MassResort on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.