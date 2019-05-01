Loyd rips four hits as VMI outslugs Longwood, 14-7

Sophomore outfielder Nathan Loyd had four hits Tuesday to lead the VMI baseball team to an 14-7 win at Longwood University in non-conference action. Loyd had four of the Keydets’ 16 base hits on the day as VMI earned its third win in the last four games.

Freshman left-hander Nathan Light earned the win on the hill. In a game featuring lots of offense, he threw a solid five innings of relief allowing just one run and three hits with three strikeouts. Fellow freshman Zach Sanders tossed the final two innings, giving up two hits and no runs with two strikeouts.

The Lancers took a 1-0 lead in the first inning before VMI exploded for eight in the third. Ryan Hatten led off with his seventh home run of the season and also delivered an RBI single as 14 Keydets batted in the frame. Loyd also had a pair of hits in the inning. Jon Clines hit a solo home run in the fourth and Don Goodes doubled and scored on a Loyd single in the fifth to make it a 10-1 edge.

Longwood cut the lead to 11-7, but VMI added three insurance runs in the ninth.

Hatten was 3-5 with two runs and two RBI. Will Knight was 2-6 with three RBI, Jake Huggins was 2-5 with two runs scored and Goodes also had two hits. Ryan Smoot had a double and two RBI.

Jacob Mitchell went 3-4 for Longwood (10-34).

VMI (13-32) hosts VCU Wednesday at 6 p.m.

