Longwood uses big middle innings to rout Maryland Eastern Shore, 11-1

Led by a big pitching performance from redshirt sophomore Andrew Potojecki, Longwood defeated Maryland Eastern Shore 11-1 for their first win of the season.

The opening day victory also marks the first win for the new coaching staff, led by head coach Chad Oxendine.

“I feel blessed. God’s put me in a great spot and our guys just compete and compete all night long,” said Oxendine about his first victory. “We talked about playing offense, having a feel for the bunt game and running the bases the correct way, and the guys did that tonight.”

Potojecki had a career day on the mound, tying his career high for innings pitched with six and only allowing one earned run. Potojecki added four strikeouts and didn’t allow a walk all night while working around seven hits. He posted a team best 3.24 ERA as a freshman in 2021 and has already started the 2022 season strong.

“I feel like stuff is finally clicking for me and the confidence with this team and the defense behind me.” Potojecki said when asked what went right for him today. “When you’ve got guys behind you that would literally die for you makes it feel different when you’re out there.”

The Lancers opened up the scoring in the first inning when Gilliam hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring sophomore Hayden Harris.

Maryland Eastern Shore’s Tyler Woodward evened the score at one in the fourth inning with a solo homer, but Gilliam answered right back with a monster shot over the centerfield wall. That broke the game open. Sophomore Eliot Dix would double later in the inning into deep left center field, scoring junior Drayven Kowalski. The flurry of runs would carry over into the fifth, sixth and seven innings, when Longwood had eight more runners cross home. Grad student Jack Schnell banged a triple, the second of his career, in the home half of the fifth to score sophomores Grant Melnyk and Dylan Wilkinson. The last time Schnell had tripled was against Charleston Southern in 2019.

The game ended in the seventh inning when Longwood extended the lead to 10. The team loaded the bases, and Michael Peterson and Harris both drove in the runs to finish the game off.

The Lancers return to action tomorrow at noon for the second part of a three game series against the Hawks. Freshman Kevin Warunek will be making his Lancer debut against Noah Covington from Maryland Eastern Shore.