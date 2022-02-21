Liberty takes season-opening series with 5-3 win over No. 9 Florida

Liberty scored five unanswered runs, and the Flames bullpen did not allow a run over the final five innings, propelling Liberty past the No. 9 Florida Gators 5-3, Sunday afternoon at Florida Ballpark.

With the victory, the Flames take their season-opening series with the Gators, two games to one.

Trailing 3-0 after four innings, Liberty stormed back with five runs over the next three innings to take an advantage they would never relinquish.

The Liberty bullpen, which held the Gators scoreless over the final four innings yesterday, clamped down again, shutting out Florida over the final five innings in the victory. Five Flame relievers combined to handcuff the Gators.

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski had a game-high three hits, including his first home run of the season, and drove in two runs. Aaron Anderson also hit his first home run of 2022, a two-run shot in the fifth.

Liberty moves 2-1 on the season. The Gators fall to 1-2.