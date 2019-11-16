Liberty set to build indoor tennis facility

Thanks to a generous lead gift pledged from an anonymous donor, Liberty University will begin to construct an on-campus indoor tennis facility in January.

The donor’s gift will allow Liberty to start the building project in the New Year on a structure around the recently constructed six outdoor tennis courts adjacent to the Cook Tennis Center.

The capital gift represents the largest single gift pledged to the Flames Club in athletics department history.

The 75,000-square foot facility will cost approximately $5 million and will provide seating for 100 fans inside the enclosed six-court tennis facility. The building will also house locker rooms, a team room, a laundry facility and a concessions area. The construction project is expected to be completing in January 2021.

Currently, Liberty’s men’s and women’s tennis programs use the Crosswhite Athletic Club in Lynchburg as their indoor tennis facility, located about a 15-minute drive from campus.

For those interested in contributing to the new on-campus building, naming opportunities exist within the facility for others who help with the completion of the project.

Because no Flames Club membership privileges are received other than naming rights, gifts to the capital campaign project are potentially fully tax-deductible (see your tax advisor), and earn double Flames Club Loyalty Points, or two points for every $100 contributed.

