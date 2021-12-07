Liberty drains 22 three-pointers in win Over Delaware State

Published Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, 10:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Liberty won its 40th straight game at home Monday night at Liberty Arena, as the Flames defeated Delaware State, 96-60.

Liberty improves to 5-3 while Delaware State drops to 2-7.

Liberty was sensational on offense netting 22 three-pointers, the most Liberty has ever made in a single game in program history.

After Delaware State started the game 5-0, Liberty went on an 18-0 run as Delaware State went 0-of-8 from the field during the Flames’ run. For three and a half minutes Brody Peebles scored 13 straight points for Liberty, which was a career-high in points for the freshman. Peebles ended the first half with 18 points as the Flames went into the break with a 53-27 lead. Keegan McDowell joined Peebles in the first half, scoring double digits with 15 points. Liberty’s bench outscored Delaware State’s bench in the first half 21-7.

Darius McGhee got hot to start the second half, scoring 10 points in the first 6 minutes of the half, as Liberty held onto its double-digit lead. The Flames stayed hot from the three-point line, as the Flames made 22 three-pointers, which is the most for Liberty in a game.

Related



