Letters: Readers weigh in on next week’s local elections

Support for Miles Bobbitt in Augusta County clerk race

On October 22nd 2019 I attended the Circuit Court Clerk Debate held in the Francis Auditorium at Mary Baldwin. The four candidates in attendance spoke of their “qualifications and experience.” The dialog left me wondering who among the lot actually has acceptable and sufficient background to serve the Court of Augusta?

Carolyn Bragg mentioned, some half dozen times, owning and recently selling a small business as her ability to lead. However, I believe that the Court of the 2nd largest County in the State is far more complex an undertaking than a rural 7-11.

Lauren Griffin has been a paralegal for the Court for over 15 years. Her timid responses were not only ill prepared and naive but communicated an inadequacy to serve as Clerk of Court.

Tracy Pyles is a career politician and has served the County before as a Board Representative for 20 years. Each time he spoke he made promises that were not only off topic and off-the-wall, but beyond his duty and commission to deliver.

Steve Landes, absent from the debate, is a career politician of 20+ years. In true Capitol Hill fashion, Landes has formed a committee to help him understand his function and charge. Augusta County deserves better than a dilatory, delegating Clerk of Court.

The next Clerk of Court will need to be hands on and interwoven in complex day to day tasks as well as the impending transitions and growing pains the Court faces.

Miles Bobbitt has served the county for more than two decades. In his 21 years of experience in the Criminal Justice System of Virginia, Bobbitt has worked alongside and learned from past Deputy Clerks. He aided in the founding and cultivation of Valley Third Party Services, delivering warrants, taking pressure and much needed time off local law enforcement. Bobbitt is the current coordinator and grant writer for the Augusta Regional Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners Program. The SANE Program gives care, voice, and justice to assault victims in our area. The last 11 years he has been the Director of Valley ASAP. From starting his career as a Probation Officer, as prior letters to the Editor have mentioned, Bobbitt has logged countless hours of daily experience, relationship, & rapport with the Court and Local Law Enforcement. This experience places him leagues above all the other candidates.

If you’re making a decision based on experience, vote Miles Bobbitt, Circuit Clerk of Court Nov 5th.

Letter from Dave Showker

Reader backs Steve Landes in clerk race

In the past few months, Augusta County has had the opportunity to observe and evaluate the views and agendas of the candidates for the Clerk of Court. It is crucial that we select the candidate who is most capable of handling the responsibilities of the position. Steve Landes is that individual. While two candidates in the race identify themselves as retired and two have limited experience handling small segments of the Clerk’s role, Landes is the only candidate with the diverse yet extensive experience needed to do the job. With his leadership, business, and government experience including serving as Vice Chairman of the Appropriations Committee, he is the only person in the race I trust to manage the $5 million dollar annual budget of the Clerk’s office. The salary may be high, but so should our expectations for the next clerk. Vote Landes for Clerk!

Letter from Laura Doyle

Another reader with support for Steve Landes

Steve Landes is the most qualified candidate for Augusta County Clerk of Court.

Mr. Landes has served Augusta County for over twenty years as the House of Delegate representative for the 25th district and has done an outstanding job. During his tenure as Delegate, he has served as a Member of the Governor’s Advisory Council on Revenue Estimates, the Education Commission of the States, the House Select Committee on School Safety, and as Vice Chairman of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission.

With these accomplishments, it gives him the necessary tools to ensure a successful career as Clerk of Court. In addition to these accomplishments, former Augusta County Clerk of Court John Davis has endorsed Mr. Landes’ campaign, as well as agreeing to serve as Chairman of Landes’ proposed Advisory Committee.

With all of these things in mind, Steve Landes is the most outstanding candidate to serve as the next Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court. I can assure you he will do a fantastic job!

Letter from Jaime Eavers-Ashby

