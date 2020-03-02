Legislation defining ‘milk,’ protecting dairy farmers, passes GA

Published Monday, Mar. 2, 2020, 12:05 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A bill that would prohibit plant-based milk alternatives from being marketed as milk is headed to the desk of Gov. Ralph Northam.

Both the House of Delegates and State Senate passed HB 119, introduced by Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach, which defines “milk” as the lacteal secretion of a healthy hooved mammal and provides that a food product is unlawfully misbranded if its label states that it is milk and it fails to meet such definition, except for human breast milk.

Before you arrange to get your cashew, oat, almond or soy milk dropped in by Amazon, there is this one caveat: the legislation doesn’t take effect until similar legislation is enacted in a total of 11 states.

Chris Runion, R-Bridgewater, was a co-patron of the legislation, which isn’t even disguised as being anything other than what it is: using public policy to protect the interests of one industry against the success of another.

“Last year Virginia lost up to three dairy farms a week. Rockingham and Augusta County are two of the three largest dairy producers in the state. This will have a positive impact for our community and this highly regulated industry. I am proud to co-patron this important legislation,” Runion said.

“This is about giving the consumer correct information and being truthful in advertising. I believe it is paramount to protect our dairy farmers from products claiming to be similar in nutritional value but failing to deliver the necessary vitamins and minerals.”

He could have left out the part about necessary vitamins and minerals, and stopped at protecting dairy farmers, because that’s what this is.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”