JMU ROTC hosts luncheon to honor Vietnam veterans

James Madison University ROTC is hosting the sixth annual Vietnam War Commemoration Luncheon on Friday, Feb. 14, from 10:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Veterans will enjoy food and hear guest speakers at the Festival Conference and Student Center JMU’s campus

Vietnam veterans and their families are invited to hear keynote speaker Robert E. Leiendecker Lieutenant Colonel US Army (Retired). The purpose of this luncheon to honor all veterans of the Vietnam war and allow them to connect with ROTC members.

Since becoming a senior ROTC unit, enrollment has soared from two students to over 200. The curriculum has also expanded to include 10 classes plus a leadership laboratory. Upon receiving their undergraduate degree, ROTC cadets are commissioned as Second Lieutenants in the United States Army.

