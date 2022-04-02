Jacksonville downs Liberty, 6-1, in Friday series opener

Right-hander Mason Adams pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings to lead the host Jacksonville Dolphins past the Liberty Flames, 6-1, in the opening game of a three-game ASUN series Friday evening at John Sessions Stadium.

Adams locked in a pitchers’ duel with Liberty’s Garrett Horn through the first five innings of the contest with a two-out single giving the Dolphins a 1-0 advantage. Adams scattered three hits, striking out eight and walking two.

Center fielder Derek Orndorff and first baseman Logan Mathieu each had two hits apiece for Liberty. Mathieu had two doubles and drove in the Flames’ only run of the contest.

Liberty drops to 16-8 overall and 3-4 in the ASUN. Jacksonville improves to 14-10 and 2-5 in the ASUN.

